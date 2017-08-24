Wonder Shall Never End: Crazy Man Arrested In Anambra For Offering 3 Members Of His Family For Ritual (Photos)

Police detectives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad Anambra State Command have arrested one Chukwu Emeka Okafor male aged 26yrs at Ifite, Awka in Anambra State. The suspect in his desperation to get rich by all means offered three members of his families, including his father, brother and sister. In addition to his family members, he further downloaded five pictures of his Facebook friends, printed the pictures and offered them for the alleged ritual purposes.

Preliminary investigation further revealed that suspect obtained the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) from his father under false pretence that he will set up a business, unknown to the father that the money will be used to settle the “native doctor” for alleged money ritual of which the father himself is a victim.

Exhibits recovered include;

-Eight photographs of victims, including three members of his family and five Facebook friends

-Cash sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000)

Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offense and is assisting the Police with useful information that could aid investigation after which he would be charged to Court for prosecution.

