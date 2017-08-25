Woolworths pins hopes on ANC elective conference – Business Day (registration)
Business Day (registration)
Woolworths pins hopes on ANC elective conference
Business Day (registration)
The ANC December elective conference would be a definitive event for Woolworths, group CEO Ian Moir told analysts at Thursday's results presentation. The South African environment was tough with political uncertainty pushing the economy into a …
