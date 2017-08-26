Workers oppose FG’s N39bn loan to Discos – The Punch
The Punch
Workers oppose FG's N39bn loan to Discos
The Punch
The two major electricity unions in Nigeria's power sector on Friday opposed the Federal Government's decision to provide N39bn loan to power distribution companies for the provision of meters to customers across the country. The Trade Union Congress …
AEDC, electricity unions adopt conditions of service for improved staff welfare
