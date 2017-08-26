Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workers oppose FG’s N39bn loan to Discos – The Punch

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Workers oppose FG's N39bn loan to Discos
The Punch
The two major electricity unions in Nigeria's power sector on Friday opposed the Federal Government's decision to provide N39bn loan to power distribution companies for the provision of meters to customers across the country. The Trade Union Congress
AEDC, electricity unions adopt conditions of service for improved staff welfareSundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.