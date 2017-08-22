World Cup Qualifier: Rohr recalls Mikel, Ighalo, Moses for Cameroon battle

By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has recalled team captain John Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo as well as Chelsea’s Victor Moses for the double header against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the race for Russia 2018 World Cup ticket.

Also back in the squad is Germany –based defender Leon Balogun who returns after missing the World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the Africa Cup qualifier against South Africa while Israel –based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme gets a first call to the Super Eagles’ in a list released on Tuesday.

Rohr has largely kept faith with his regular army, including goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu, defenders William Ekong, Elderson Echiejile and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria welcome the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 1st September, before flying to Yaounde for a quick fire return session on Monday, 4th September.

The Super Eagles are top of Africa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Seven other players have been placed on standby, but any of them would be contacted to move to camp only in the case there is any issue with any player on the list of 23.

The standby players include Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).

