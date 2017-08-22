World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match Time, Venue, Date & Stadium

FIFA has confirmed the date Nigeria will host Cameroon in back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifying games.

According to the fixture list on their website, the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, which was earlier moved to August 31 for television purposes, has been moved back to the initial date of September 1.

