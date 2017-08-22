Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match Time, Venue, Date & Stadium

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

FIFA has confirmed the date Nigeria will host Cameroon in back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifying games.

According to the fixture list on their website, the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, which was earlier moved to August 31 for television purposes, has been moved back to the initial date of September 1.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Stadium: Godswill Akpabio International StadiumUyo
Match Date: 1 Sep 2017
Kick Off Time: 17:00Local time

The post World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match Time, Venue, Date & Stadium appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.