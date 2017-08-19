World Photography Day: Studio 24 to train 100 girls in cinematography – The Nation Newspaper
World Photography Day: Studio 24 to train 100 girls in cinematography
The Nation Newspaper
Oputa said the programme tagged “Somethin4DGirls”, holding at Studio 24, Ikeja, Lagos, was part of his company's activities to commemorate the 2017 World Photography Day. He said the company would train the girls in photography, video recording, photo …
