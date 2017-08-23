World police games: I-G rewards gold medalists with promotion

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has rewarded five athletes that won gold medals at the just concluded World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles, USA, with automatic promotion Idris who made the announcement at a reception for the Athletes on Wednesday in Abuja, said Silver and Bronze medalists would be rewarded with I-G’s commendation and appreciation respectively. He said that the Force would give the athletes all the necessary support to further enhance their performance. “We will try all we can to support you, it is a good achievement for the Force,” he said.

