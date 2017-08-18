Worst Liveable City : Lagos may have its problems, but it ain’t the worst city to live in – Pulse Nigeria
|
Straight.com
|
Worst Liveable City : Lagos may have its problems, but it ain't the worst city to live in
Pulse Nigeria
A recent report from The Economist which ranks Lagos as one of the worst cities to live in, has stirred a debate. Published: 2 minutes ago; Jude Egbas. Print; eMail · A typical bus stop in Lagos play. A typical bus stop in Lagos. (Punch) …
Vancouver retains ranking as third most livable city in the world
Here are the Top 8 Most Livable Cities in China
Vancouver is the third most livable city in the world: the Economist
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!