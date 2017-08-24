Pages Navigation Menu

Wrestler Adekuoroye wins silver in Paris – The Punch

Wrestler Adekuoroye wins silver in Paris
… • Japan's Haruna Okuno (left) competing against Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the women's -55kg category final bout of the FILA World Wrestling Championships in Paris … on Wednesday. Okuno won the gold medal. Photo: AFP. Idris Adesina.
