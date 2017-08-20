Wyndham Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Wyndham Championship will be played on Sunday August 20th at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at [x:xx am].
The Wyndham Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Henrik Stenson is paired with Kevin Na in the last tee slot of round 4 at 2:00 pm.
2017 Wyndham Championship Round 4 Tee Times
The Wyndham Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Sedgefield Country Club.
|8:16 AM
|D.A. Points
|vs.
|Harris English
|8:25 AM
|Robert Streb
|vs.
|David Hearn
|8:34 AM
|Steven Bowditch
|vs.
|Spencer Levin
|8:43 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|vs.
|Bobby Wyatt
|8:52 AM
|Blayne Barber
|vs.
|Tag Ridings
|9:01 AM
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|vs.
|Kevin Streelman
|9:10 AM
|Jonathan Byrd
|vs.
|Ryan Brehm
|9:19 AM
|C.T. Pan
|vs.
|Andres Gonzales
|9:28 AM
|Michael Kim
|vs.
|J.J. Spaun
|9:37 AM
|Ben Crane
|vs.
|Billy Horschel
|9:46 AM
|John Huh
|vs.
|K.J. Choi
|9:55 AM
|Peter Malnati
|vs.
|Dicky Pride
|10:04 AM
|Rick Lamb
|vs.
|Roberto Castro
|10:13 AM
|Mark Wilson
|vs.
|Steven Alker
|10:22 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|vs.
|Morgan Hoffmann
|10:31 AM
|Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Ricky Barnes
|10:40 AM
|Sam Saunders
|vs.
|Vaughn Taylor
|10:50 AM
|Brad Fritsch
|vs.
|Russell Knox
|11:00 AM
|Bud Cauley
|vs.
|Julián Etulain
|11:10 AM
|Brian Gay
|vs.
|Keegan Bradley
|11:20 AM
|Ryo Ishikawa
|vs.
|J.T. Poston
|11:30 AM
|Martin Flores
|vs.
|Cameron Smith
|11:40 AM
|Lucas Glover
|vs.
|Mark Hubbard
|11:50 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|vs.
|Chad Campbell
|12:00 PM
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|vs.
|J.J. Henry
|12:10 PM
|Retief Goosen
|vs.
|Troy Merritt
|12:20 PM
|Tim Wilkinson
|vs.
|Matt Every
|12:30 PM
|Chez Reavie
|vs.
|Camilo Villegas
|12:40 PM
|Ryan Moore
|vs.
|Patton Kizzire
|12:50 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|vs.
|Jason Dufner
|1:00 PM
|Hunter Mahan
|vs.
|Ryan Armour
|1:10 PM
|Rory Sabbatini
|vs.
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:20 PM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|Shane Lowry
|1:30 PM
|Harold Varner III
|vs.
|Davis Love III
|1:40 PM
|Johnson Wagner
|vs.
|Richy Werenski
|1:50 PM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|vs.
|Webb Simpson
|2:00 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Kevin Na
