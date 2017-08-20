Wyndham Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Wyndham Championship will be played on Sunday August 20th at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at [x:xx am].

The Wyndham Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Henrik Stenson is paired with Kevin Na in the last tee slot of round 4 at 2:00 pm.

2017 Wyndham Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The Wyndham Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:16 AM D.A. Points vs. Harris English 8:25 AM Robert Streb vs. David Hearn 8:34 AM Steven Bowditch vs. Spencer Levin 8:43 AM Joel Dahmen vs. Bobby Wyatt 8:52 AM Blayne Barber vs. Tag Ridings 9:01 AM Miguel Angel Carballo vs. Kevin Streelman 9:10 AM Jonathan Byrd vs. Ryan Brehm 9:19 AM C.T. Pan vs. Andres Gonzales 9:28 AM Michael Kim vs. J.J. Spaun 9:37 AM Ben Crane vs. Billy Horschel 9:46 AM John Huh vs. K.J. Choi 9:55 AM Peter Malnati vs. Dicky Pride 10:04 AM Rick Lamb vs. Roberto Castro 10:13 AM Mark Wilson vs. Steven Alker 10:22 AM Kevin Kisner vs. Morgan Hoffmann 10:31 AM Nick Taylor vs. Ricky Barnes 10:40 AM Sam Saunders vs. Vaughn Taylor 10:50 AM Brad Fritsch vs. Russell Knox 11:00 AM Bud Cauley vs. Julián Etulain 11:10 AM Brian Gay vs. Keegan Bradley 11:20 AM Ryo Ishikawa vs. J.T. Poston 11:30 AM Martin Flores vs. Cameron Smith 11:40 AM Lucas Glover vs. Mark Hubbard 11:50 AM Geoff Ogilvy vs. Chad Campbell 12:00 PM Tyrone Van Aswegen vs. J.J. Henry 12:10 PM Retief Goosen vs. Troy Merritt 12:20 PM Tim Wilkinson vs. Matt Every 12:30 PM Chez Reavie vs. Camilo Villegas 12:40 PM Ryan Moore vs. Patton Kizzire 12:50 PM Jason Kokrak vs. Jason Dufner 1:00 PM Hunter Mahan vs. Ryan Armour 1:10 PM Rory Sabbatini vs. Anirban Lahiri 1:20 PM Søren Kjeldsen vs. Shane Lowry 1:30 PM Harold Varner III vs. Davis Love III 1:40 PM Johnson Wagner vs. Richy Werenski 1:50 PM Ollie Schniederjans vs. Webb Simpson 2:00 PM Henrik Stenson vs. Kevin Na

The post Wyndham Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

