Wyndham Championship Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Wyndham Championship will be played on Saturday August 19th at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 85 by the cut which has been paired into 46 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Wyndham Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Wyndham Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Ryan Brehm 7:15 AM Roberto Castro vs. Seamus Power 7:25 AM Gonzalo Fdez-Castano vs. Ken Duke 7:35 AM Retief Goosen vs. Billy Horschel 7:45 AM Ryo Ishikawa vs. Patton Kizzire 7:55 AM Miguel Angel Carballo vs. Michael Kim 8:05 AM J.J. Spaun vs. Zac Blair 8:15 AM Jason Kokrak vs. C.T. Pan 8:25 AM Troy Merritt vs. Bill Haas 8:35 AM Kevin Streelman vs. Aaron Baddeley 8:45 AM J.T. Poston vs. Tyrone Van Aswegen 8:55 AM Blayne Barber vs. Brett Stegmaier 9:05 AM Stuart Appleby vs. Spencer Levin 9:15 AM Nick Taylor vs. Peter Malnati 9:25 AM Chez Reavie vs. J.J. Henry 9:35 AM Andres Gonzales vs. Ricky Barnes 9:45 AM Camilo Villegas vs. Jonathan Randolph 9:55 AM Brian Gay vs. Kevin Kisner 10:05 AM Geoff Ogilvy vs. Robert Streb 10:15 AM Tag Ridings vs. Keegan Bradley 10:25 AM Morgan Hoffmann vs. Dicky Pride 10:35 AM John Huh vs. Jonathan Byrd 10:45 AM David Hearn vs. D.A. Points 10:55 AM Bud Cauley vs. Joel Dahmen 11:05 AM Harris English vs. K.J. Choi 11:15 AM Bobby Wyatt vs. Dru Love 11:25 AM Chad Campbell vs. Mark Wilson 11:35 AM Lucas Glover vs. Steven Bowditch 11:45 AM Mark Hubbard vs. Julián Etulain 11:55 AM Martin Flores vs. Padraig Harrington 12:05 PM Rory Sabbatini vs. Tim Wilkinson 12:15 PM Jason Dufner vs. Matt Every 12:25 PM Steven Alker vs. Richy Werenski 12:35 PM Ben Crane vs. Brad Fritsch 12:45 PM Ryan Moore vs. Rick Lamb 12:55 PM Russell Knox vs. Cameron Smith 1:05 PM Anirban Lahiri vs. Søren Kjeldsen 1:15 PM Sam Saunders vs. Shane Lowry 1:25 PM Johnson Wagner vs. Harold Varner III 1:35 PM Kevin Na vs. Davis Love III 1:45 PM Ollie Schniederjans vs. Hunter Mahan 1:55 PM Henrik Stenson vs. Vaughn Taylor 2:05 PM Ryan Armour vs. Webb Simpson

