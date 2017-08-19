Wyndham Championship Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Wyndham Championship will be played on Saturday August 19th at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The field has been reduced to 85 by the cut which has been paired into 46 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Wyndham Championship 3rd Round Tee Times
The Wyndham Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:10 AM
|Ryan Brehm
|7:15 AM
|Roberto Castro
|vs.
|Seamus Power
|7:25 AM
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|vs.
|Ken Duke
|7:35 AM
|Retief Goosen
|vs.
|Billy Horschel
|7:45 AM
|Ryo Ishikawa
|vs.
|Patton Kizzire
|7:55 AM
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|vs.
|Michael Kim
|8:05 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|vs.
|Zac Blair
|8:15 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|vs.
|C.T. Pan
|8:25 AM
|Troy Merritt
|vs.
|Bill Haas
|8:35 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|vs.
|Aaron Baddeley
|8:45 AM
|J.T. Poston
|vs.
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|8:55 AM
|Blayne Barber
|vs.
|Brett Stegmaier
|9:05 AM
|Stuart Appleby
|vs.
|Spencer Levin
|9:15 AM
|Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Peter Malnati
|9:25 AM
|Chez Reavie
|vs.
|J.J. Henry
|9:35 AM
|Andres Gonzales
|vs.
|Ricky Barnes
|9:45 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|vs.
|Jonathan Randolph
|9:55 AM
|Brian Gay
|vs.
|Kevin Kisner
|10:05 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|vs.
|Robert Streb
|10:15 AM
|Tag Ridings
|vs.
|Keegan Bradley
|10:25 AM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|vs.
|Dicky Pride
|10:35 AM
|John Huh
|vs.
|Jonathan Byrd
|10:45 AM
|David Hearn
|vs.
|D.A. Points
|10:55 AM
|Bud Cauley
|vs.
|Joel Dahmen
|11:05 AM
|Harris English
|vs.
|K.J. Choi
|11:15 AM
|Bobby Wyatt
|vs.
|Dru Love
|11:25 AM
|Chad Campbell
|vs.
|Mark Wilson
|11:35 AM
|Lucas Glover
|vs.
|Steven Bowditch
|11:45 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|vs.
|Julián Etulain
|11:55 AM
|Martin Flores
|vs.
|Padraig Harrington
|12:05 PM
|Rory Sabbatini
|vs.
|Tim Wilkinson
|12:15 PM
|Jason Dufner
|vs.
|Matt Every
|12:25 PM
|Steven Alker
|vs.
|Richy Werenski
|12:35 PM
|Ben Crane
|vs.
|Brad Fritsch
|12:45 PM
|Ryan Moore
|vs.
|Rick Lamb
|12:55 PM
|Russell Knox
|vs.
|Cameron Smith
|1:05 PM
|Anirban Lahiri
|vs.
|Søren Kjeldsen
|1:15 PM
|Sam Saunders
|vs.
|Shane Lowry
|1:25 PM
|Johnson Wagner
|vs.
|Harold Varner III
|1:35 PM
|Kevin Na
|vs.
|Davis Love III
|1:45 PM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|vs.
|Hunter Mahan
|1:55 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Vaughn Taylor
|2:05 PM
|Ryan Armour
|vs.
|Webb Simpson
