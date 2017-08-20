Xenophobic attack video: Ghanaians allegedly kill five Nigerians to protest citizen’s purported murder – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Xenophobic attack video: Ghanaians allegedly kill five Nigerians to protest citizen's purported murder
The Punch
The Police in Sowutoum area of Ghana have arrested a Nigerian man for allegedly stabbing a Ghanaian man to death, claiming the purported victim was a thief. The Nigerian, 48-year-old Thompson Peter, was reported to have said he committed the act in …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!