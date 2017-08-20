Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YDP urges Buhari to quickly address rising agitations in the country – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

YDP urges Buhari to quickly address rising agitations in the country
Vanguard
The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has expressed delight over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after medical vacation in London. Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the party's National Publicity Secretary, made the remark on Sunday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.