YDP urges Buhari to quickly address rising agitations in the country

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has expressed delight over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after medical vacation in London.

Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made the remark on Sunday in Abuja in a statement issued to newsmen.

She urged Buhari to swing into action to address different agitations across the country.

The statement read: “YDP is happy to see that our president is back in the country to continue the enormous task of nation building.

“President Buhari’s state of health is critical to the resuscitation of the hope of the teaming Nigerian masses.

“We implore the President to urgently address key issues to forestall the impending crises that may emanate due to different agitations across the country.

“YDP believes in the collective responsibility of citizens and government to change the narratives and protect the future of this country.

“The integrity of our national sensibility must be resisted by all, from manipulators in whatever guise, who want to continue to impoverish our country amidst plenty and cause confusion for selfish purposes.

The post YDP urges Buhari to quickly address rising agitations in the country appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

