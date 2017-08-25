”You Are A Favorite Of Of The Press” – Buhari Jokes With Governor Okowa (Photo/Video)

President Buhari earlier today meet with state Governors at the state house in Abuja. Buhari while welcoming & exchanging pleasantries with the State Governors.. joked with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Read what he told Gov. Okowa Below…

“You’re a favorite of the press,” .

“You’re a favorite of the press,” President @MBuhari jokes with Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, today at the State House. pic.twitter.com/1zeP0LZjzT — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 25, 2017

The post ”You Are A Favorite Of Of The Press” – Buhari Jokes With Governor Okowa (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

