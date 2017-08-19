You can’t dissolve us – Ogun PDP tells Makarfi … Says your action at non-elective convention, null, void

Ogun State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the dissolution of its executive during the last week non-elective convention saying the Makarfi’s caretaker committee lacks the power to do so. The party also posited that the action of the Makarfi’s committee was null, void and has no effect on the leadership of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

