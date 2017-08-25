You Guys Are Thieves!! Nigerian Producer Blasts Davido & Dammy Krane For Stealing ‘Pere’ Beat – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

You Guys Are Thieves!! Nigerian Producer Blasts Davido & Dammy Krane For Stealing 'Pere' Beat
Davido has been accused of 'stealing' the production for his record, 'Pere' featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmund. The Sony Music singer has been called out by another producer named HOD, of jacking his production without credit and using it without …

