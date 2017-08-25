You Guys Are Thieves!! Nigerian Producer Blasts Davido & Dammy Krane For Stealing ‘Pere’ Beat

A producer is accusing Davido of jacking his beat for the production of ‘Pere’. Davido has been accused of ‘stealing’ the production for his record, ‘Pere’ featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmund. The Sony Music singer has been called out by another producer named HOD, of jacking his production without credit and using it without compensation. ‘Pere’ was released under Sony …

The post You Guys Are Thieves!! Nigerian Producer Blasts Davido & Dammy Krane For Stealing ‘Pere’ Beat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

