You Need To Watch Trevor Noah Comparing American Nazis With The AWB [Video]

I know at times it seems a little hyperbolic, but over in the land of the free and the home of the brave there is a divide unlike any other in recent history.

There seems to be no middle ground – Trump and his cronies are either deplorable or God’s gift to America.

I think you guys know where we stand, and you know where Trevor stands too.

As the only non-white late night TV host across the pond, viewers were keen to see how he would tackle Trump’s response to Charlottesville when he returned from his holiday here in SA.

On Monday night they got their wish, and he even managed to squeeze in a reference to our own AWB:

If you have 20 minutes or so, and you want to read an incredible piece of feature writing, check out GQ’s article titled “A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof“.

It’s not easy reading, but this is the kind of person that becomes emboldened by statements like those uttered by Trump, and that’s why total and utter condemnation (without that both sides garbage) is the only way forward.

