Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando’s Final Journey – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando's Final Journey
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The burial of the late IEBC's ICT Manager Chris Msando, who was brutally murdered a week to the elections, will be held Saturday. Msando will be laid to rest in Lifunga village, Siaya County. His body arrived at the Kisumu International …
Msando family demands justice as they lay late IEBC manager to rest
Youths block Ugenya roads to stop Chebukati, Chiloba from attending Msando burial
Life and times of IEBC's Chris Msando
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!