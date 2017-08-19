Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando’s Final Journey – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando's Final Journey
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The burial of the late IEBC's ICT Manager Chris Msando, who was brutally murdered a week to the elections, will be held Saturday. Msando will be laid to rest in Lifunga village, Siaya County. His body arrived at the Kisumu International
Msando family demands justice as they lay late IEBC manager to restCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Youths block Ugenya roads to stop Chebukati, Chiloba from attending Msando burialThe Star, Kenya
Life and times of IEBC's Chris MsandoThe Standard
TUKO.CO.KE –Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –KDRTV
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.