Youths to Loyibo, PNDPC: Don’t insult Clark; PANDEF’s recognised regional body – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Youths to Loyibo, PNDPC: Don't insult Clark; PANDEF's recognised regional body
Vanguard
WARRI—YOUTHS and agitating groups of Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State, yesterday, warned the newly-formed Pan Niger Delta Peoples' Congress, PNDPC, and its Coordinator, Chief Mike Loyibo, to desist from anta-gonising the Pan Niger Delta …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!