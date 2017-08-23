Yung6ix: Everything Nice [Video]

Yung6ix is out with a new video and this one is for “Everything Nice”. The self proclaimed king of the south is set to go on a video releasing spree and as we prepare for the release of “No Favors” which featured Dice Ailes and Mr Jollof, he drops this one for our viewing pleasure. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

