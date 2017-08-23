Pages Navigation Menu

Yung6ix, Muna, Wale Turner… Hennessey Cypher 2017 is Here! | WATCH

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The much awaited Hennessey Cypher 2017 has arrived with acts like Yung6ix, Wale Turner, Muna, Payper Corleone, AT, Waye and more dropping bars on end. The cypher was divided into three sections this year; the Unstoppable Rebels, The Femme Fatale and The Frat Boyz. Watch the videos below: The Unstoppable Rebels – Yung6ix, Stage1ne, Payper, Wale […]

