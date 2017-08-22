Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi lock-up their love at the Love Lock Bridge in Europe (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi lock-up their love at the Love Lock Bridge in Europe (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Daugther of Nigerian president, Zahra Buhari and her husband Ahmed Indimi oil mogul billionaire's son are presently in Paris, France with some of their family members. The couple have been pictured to have visited the popular Lock Bridge in Paris to

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.