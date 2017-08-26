Zahra Buhari-Indimi And Husband Look Stunning As They Grace Sister’s Photo Exhibition

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, looks to be enjoying her home with her man and son of billionaire Nigerian businessman Mohammad Indimi, Ahmed. Recall that the couple got married last year, an event which lit up the headlines for days. The couple have since been growing strong and were recently at the 70th…

The post Zahra Buhari-Indimi And Husband Look Stunning As They Grace Sister’s Photo Exhibition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

