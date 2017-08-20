Pages Navigation Menu

Zahra Buhari Writes Touching Message After President Buhari Returned

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

Zahra Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has written a touching message welcoming back her father who spent over 100 days in London for treatment. She thanked God for saving her father’s life and also cautioned those who wanted to eliminate him. In an emotional message on Instagram, Zahra wrote: “Welcome back Home Daddy❤️ Cheers …

