Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie star in ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ movie – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie star in 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' movie
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Fresh from the stables of EbonyLife Films is a Romcom, the romantic comedy, which stars Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie will be screened for the very first time at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2017. It is the only …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!