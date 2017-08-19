Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie star in 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' movie

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Fresh from the stables of EbonyLife Films is a Romcom, the romantic comedy, which stars Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie will be screened for the very first time at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2017. It is the only …



and more »