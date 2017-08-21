Zambia in the process of creating opportunities for private sector participation in infrastructure development – Lusaka Times
Zambia in the process of creating opportunities for private sector participation in infrastructure development
Finance Minister Felix Mutati FINANCE MINISTER FELIX MUTATI has said the Zambian government is in the process of creating financing instruments which will facilitate enhanced participation of the private sector in infrastructure development.
