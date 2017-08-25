Zamfara Govt. to construct Gusau/Birnin Gwari road

Zamfara Government has indicated its intention to embark on the reconstruction and renovation of the 132.7 kilometre Gusau-Birnin Gwari border road with Kaduna state through Dansadau. The state Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, stated this on Thursday in Gusau at the end of the Finance and General Purpose Committee meeting with the construction firm handling […]

