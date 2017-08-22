Zenith Bank hails D’Tigress

*charges team to rule Africa

Zenith Bank Plc, sponsors of the annual National Women League, has showered praises on the Nigeria female team, D’Tigress, for the impressive results recorded so far at the ongoing FIBA Women Afrobasket taking place in Mali. D’Tigress started the competition on a winning note defeating Mozambique 80-69 in their first game, whipped Democratic Republic of Congo 84-47 in the second and on Sunday defeated Egypt 106-72 to emerge the first team to book a place in the quarterfinal of the competition.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, on Monday applauded the team and said the bank was proud of the results posted so far. He said: “We are really delighted especially because only few weeks ago, some of the players representing Nigeria in Mali were in the final of the Women Basketball League which we have sponsored in the country for 13 years.

“The players have demonstrated to everybody that they are good enough to rule Africa. D’Tigress has shown Nigerians that our investment in the game has not been in vain in the country.”

Amangbo went ahead to charge the players to continue their winning streak in the continental basketball competition.

“The quarterfinal is the stage where the keen contest will start, we believe in the team and charge the players and officials to go all the way and win the title,” the Zenith Bank boss added.

Today in Mali, D’Tigress will take on Guinea in their fourth group match but the victory recorded in the three games already played has guaranteed Nigeria a place in the last eight.

Nigeria will play Senegal in the last group match of the competition which ends on August 27.

