Zidane Hoping For Big Year For Bale And Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is hoping that Gareth Bale can stay fit for the season, as he wants a big year for the forward and Madrid.

Real Madrid enjoyed a successful 2016-17 season, but Bale missed most of that with injury.

Reports have it Madrid are looking looking to sell him and bring in Mbappe, but Zidane seems to have big plans for him.

“[Bale is] good, training well and that’s the most important thing,” he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Deportivo la Coruna.

“He had few chances last year with four months of injury, now he’s well, he’s enjoyed very good preparation and I hope it’s an important year for him and for us.”

The post Zidane Hoping For Big Year For Bale And Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

