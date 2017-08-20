Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zidane Hoping For Big Year For Bale And Madrid

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Zinedine Zidane is hoping that Gareth Bale can stay fit for the season, as he wants a big year for the forward and Madrid.

Real Madrid enjoyed a successful 2016-17 season, but Bale missed most of that with injury.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Reports have it Madrid are looking looking to sell him and bring in Mbappe, but Zidane seems to have big plans for him.

“[Bale is] good, training well and that’s the most important thing,” he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Deportivo la Coruna.

“He had few chances last year with four months of injury, now he’s well, he’s enjoyed very good preparation and I hope it’s an important year for him and for us.”

The post Zidane Hoping For Big Year For Bale And Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.