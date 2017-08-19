Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zikalala eats humble pie on comments he made about lawyer – News24

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zikalala eats humble pie on comments he made about lawyer
News24
Durban – ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, on Saturday said he regretted the impression created by comments he made about a lawyer during High Court proceedings in Pietermaritzburg this week. The court case pushing for the scrapping of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.