Zim clears SA, British airways flights – Chronicle
|
Chronicle
|
Zim clears SA, British airways flights
Chronicle
Zimbabwe yesterday cleared all South African Airways and British Airways flights that sought to land in the country following fruitful engagement between the concerned aviation authorities, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Dr Joram …
Hotels offer free accommodation for stranded tourists
Zim-SA flights back to normal
South Africa's Economy Gets Boost from Zimbabwean Experts, Finance Minister Nods
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!