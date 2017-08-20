Zim – SA flights Impasse To End – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
Zim – SA flights Impasse To End
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Staff Reporter | The impasse between Zimbabwean and South African Civil Aviation Authorities is set to be concluded today and flights could most likely resume as soon as possible. The South African Airways spokesperson Tlali Tlali told South African …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!