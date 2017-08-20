Zimbabwe: Air Zim Bosses to Blame for Grounding, Says Minister – AllAfrica.com
Zimbabwe: Air Zim Bosses to Blame for Grounding, Says Minister
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) on Friday stopped a Harare-bound Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767 from taking off at OR Tambo International Airport, claiming it did not have a "foreign operator's permit." Zimbabwe has since responded in kind, …
