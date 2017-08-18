February 21 declared national holiday – NewsDay
NewsDay
February 21 declared national holiday
NewsDay
FEBRUARY 21 has finally been declared a national holiday in honour of President Robert Mugabe's birthday following decades of lobbying by Zanu PF activists. BY VANESSA GONYE. Speaking to journalists in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs minister and …
