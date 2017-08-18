Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

February 21 declared national holiday – NewsDay

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

February 21 declared national holiday
NewsDay
FEBRUARY 21 has finally been declared a national holiday in honour of President Robert Mugabe's birthday following decades of lobbying by Zanu PF activists. BY VANESSA GONYE. Speaking to journalists in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs minister and …
Feb 21 declared public holidayChronicle
Zimbabwe Declares Mugabe's Birthday National HolidayVoice of America
Chombo declares Robert Mugabe Day, says president's character worth emulatingNew Zimbabwe.com
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.