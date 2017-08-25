Zimbabwe’s Mugabe urges banks to lower interest rates – Xinhua
New Zimbabwe.com
Zimbabwe's Mugabe urges banks to lower interest rates
Xinhua
HARARE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Friday implored banks to slash lending rates to farmers to boost agriculture productivity in the country. Zimbabwe's economy is agriculture based, with the sector contributing roughly 60 …
