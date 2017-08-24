#Zlat10: Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on one-year deal

Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract. According to the statement made on the club’s website, the 35-year-old will wear the number 10 shirt which was previously worn by former captain, Wayne Rooney. The Swede made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United during the 2016/17 season but was released by the club […]

