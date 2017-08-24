Zlatan is back but will Ibrahimovic’s ego allow him to play a supporting role? – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Zlatan is back but will Ibrahimovic's ego allow him to play a supporting role?
Goal.com
We knew it was coming. Jose Mourinho had already made it clear that Manchester United considered the situation “open” regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential return and, as such, it is no surprise that the Swede has been handed a new one-year deal.
Ibrahimovic offers experience and goals to Mourinho and Man United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to "finish what I started" at Manchester United
Manchester United bringing back Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a…
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!