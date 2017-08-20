WATCH – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put knee problem behind him on this evidence – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
WATCH – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put knee problem behind him on this evidence
Independent.ie
The 35-year-old damaged knee ligaments in April and required surgery and has been recovering and doing his rehabilitation at Manchester United's Carrington training ground, despite the club not offering him a second year on his contract at the end of …
Ibrahimovic to sign new Manchester United deal this week
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign new Manchester United contract this week – report
Eric Bailly drops Manchester United transfer hint with hilarious Zlatan Ibrahimovic video
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!