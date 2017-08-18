ZRA seizes beer, assorted groceries – Zambia Daily Mail
|
ZRA seizes beer, assorted groceries
Zambia Daily Mail
THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized beer and other assorted groceries valued at K524,333 which were being smuggled into the country through Katima Mulilo border post in Sesheke district in Western Province. And ZRA has also seized and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!