ZRA seizes beer, assorted groceries

Zambia Daily Mail

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized beer and other assorted groceries valued at K524,333 which were being smuggled into the country through Katima Mulilo border post in Sesheke district in Western Province. And ZRA has also seized and …

ZRA Seizes Smuggled Goods ZNBC



all 2 news articles »