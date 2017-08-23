MDC-T Wants SADC “to Ensure 2018 Elections Are Free and Fair” – Hypocrites Who Ignored SADC – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
MDC-T Wants SADC “to Ensure 2018 Elections Are Free and Fair” – Hypocrites Who Ignored SADC
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
By Wilbert Mukori| “As a social democratic political party, the MDC takes note of the fact that elections in Zimbabwe have frequently been marred by serious electoral irregularities such as intimidation of voters and blatant vote rigging as was the …
SADC should be more proactive
Zuma calls for collective approach in developing SADC
SADC Summit approves to hold International Conference on Solidarity with Saharawi People
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!