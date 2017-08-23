Zuma camp’s bid to purge ANC ‘rebels’ – Citizen
Citizen
Zuma camp's bid to purge ANC 'rebels'
Citizen
Analyst says there is a panic from the Zuma camp about the damage dissident MPs may cause. There is a push from Jacob Zuma supporters to get rid of “rebel” parliamentarians before the ANC's December elective national conference. This is to break their …
Zuma's ANC: A safe haven for the corrupt, compromised and unethical
South Africa: Makhosi Khoza – If I Get Fired From the ANC, I Won't Disappear Into Obscurity
