Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma finally signs SIU proclamation for probe into SABC – News24

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zuma finally signs SIU proclamation for probe into SABC
News24
Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma has finally signed a proclamation that will allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the "questionable contracts" at the SABC. On Friday, the Presidency released a statement saying that Zuma had
Zuma gives SIU green light to probe procurement at SABCEyewitness News
SABC's procurement processes to be probedBusiness Day (registration)
SABC programming post-Hlaudi – any green shoots?The Media Online

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.