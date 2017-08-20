Zuma Foundation has failed our students, says DA – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Zuma Foundation has failed our students, says DA
Citizen
A number of students from poor backgrounds, particularly those at the University of Zululand, had been left high and dry by the foundation, says DA spokeswoman Belinda Bozzoli. The Democratic Alliance has noted with disappointment the Jacob G Zuma …
Broke Jacob Zuma Foundation dumps university students
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!