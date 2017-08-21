Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s Zuma signs financial regulation act into law – Reuters

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Post Nigeria

South Africa's Zuma signs financial regulation act into law
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) – South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday signed in to law the Financial Sector Regulation Act, know as "Twin Peaks", which will establish a prudential regulator and a separate, dedicated market conduct regulator.
Zuma signs Financial Sector Regulations Act into lawEyewitness News
Zuma Signs Financial Sector Regulation Act Into LawBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.