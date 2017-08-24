Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma’s bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligence – News24

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zuma's bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligence
News24
President Jacob Zuma's chief bodyguard, Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo, has been appointed acting head of the police's crime intelligence unit. In a statement released earlier tonight, the police confirmed the appointment of Ngcobo (52), shortly after …
Crime Intelligence: Musical chairs continue with trusted Zuma ally appointed to act in top jobDaily Maverick
Ngcobo appointed as acting crime intelligence bosseNCA

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.