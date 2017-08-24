Zuma’s bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligence – News24
Zuma's bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligence
News24
President Jacob Zuma's chief bodyguard, Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo, has been appointed acting head of the police's crime intelligence unit. In a statement released earlier tonight, the police confirmed the appointment of Ngcobo (52), shortly after …
Crime Intelligence: Musical chairs continue with trusted Zuma ally appointed to act in top job
Ngcobo appointed as acting crime intelligence boss
