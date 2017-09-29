Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Yovi – Amen (French & Portuguese Remixes)

Posted on Sep 29, 2017 in Music | 1 comment

LRR Entertainment artist Yovi, takes advantage of the ongoing buzz his record ‘AMEN’ is getting and releases 2 international remixes to the hit record. In the French version, he featured Fanicko from Republic of Benin (Francophone) and ARY from Angola (Lusophone) in the Portuguese version.

Yovi sounds just as good as he did in the original version, same lyrics, just, in other languages. Produced by Ozedikus. Mixed by Marqai.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Yovi – Amen (French & Portuguese Remixes) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "360Fresh: Yovi – Amen (French & Portuguese Remixes)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
shola
Guest
shola

the song sweet

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29/09/2017 9:51 pm
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.