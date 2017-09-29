360Fresh: Yovi – Amen (French & Portuguese Remixes)

LRR Entertainment artist Yovi, takes advantage of the ongoing buzz his record ‘AMEN’ is getting and releases 2 international remixes to the hit record. In the French version, he featured Fanicko from Republic of Benin (Francophone) and ARY from Angola (Lusophone) in the Portuguese version.

Yovi sounds just as good as he did in the original version, same lyrics, just, in other languages. Produced by Ozedikus. Mixed by Marqai.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Amen-French-Remix-ft-Fanicko.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Amen-Portugese-Remix-ft-Ary.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Yovi – Amen (French & Portuguese Remixes) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

