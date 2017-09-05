Are You A Passionate TECNO Fan? Here Is An Opportunity To Be Part Of Something Great

TECNO Mobile is no doubt one of the customer-centric brands in Africa and it is no surprising that they are the number one brand in Africa. As part of its tradition to celebrate its loyal and passionate fans across Nigeria, preparation is in top gear to host 50 loyal fans to a sumptuous hangout come 16th September, 2017.

To be part of the get-together, here are what you need to do.

Register a TECNO SPOT account if you do not have one Leave a Comment under this thread with one feature you love about the latest TECNO SPARK and how it can help you in your everyday living. 50 fans with the best creative and correct entries will be invited to the TECNO Fans Hangout in Lagos. Location will be announced before the competition closes. Entry starts now and closes 7th of September. Make sure you are TECNO Mobile on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Terms and Conditions apply.

So if you haven’t register on TECNO Spot do so now to stand the chance of being selected among the 50 fans.

There will be opportunity for fans to win the latest TECNO Spark device and also interact with latest device from the brand.

